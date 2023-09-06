Pit dug for Samantar project claims a life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 70-year-old man Osman Dagdu Sheikh (Mudhalwadi, Paithan), died after falling into a pit of the parallel water project (Samantar) on Wednesday.

According to police, Sheikh was seriously injured after falling into a pit dug for a parallel water project near the Bhimashankar Vidyalay area (Mudhalwadi) on Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway around 11 am on Wednesday. The nearby residents informed the Paithan MIDC police about the incident. On getting information, PSI Nilesh Kele along with the team rushed to the spot and pulled the injured Sheikh out of the pit. After that, he was admitted to the government hospital in Paithan. He was declared dead by the medical officers. A case of accidental death has been registered in Paithan MIDC police station. Constable Ganesh Khandagale is further investigating the case.