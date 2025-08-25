PJP to demonstrate for rights of farmers in Mumbai on October 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Now, other farmers’ and farm labourers’ organisations are also joining hands. Hence, the Prahar Janshakti Party’s (PJP) agitation planned in Mumbai on October 2 will now be held on October 28 under the leadership of the Shetkari-Shetmazoor Hakk Sangharsh Samiti, announced Bachchu Kadu on Monday morning.

Kadu, however, avoided responding to questions asked in the context of Manoj Jarange’s Maratha reservation agitation.

Prominent leaders and organisations including Vijay Jawandhia, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha leader Mahadev Jankar, UBT-Sena MLA from Dharashiv Kailas Patil, CPI(M) leader Ajit Navale, Shetkari Sanghatana’s Anil Ghaywat, and Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana have come together on farmers’ core demands. All these leaders met at the Subhedari Guest House in the morning and later addressed the media.

At the press interaction, Jawandhia alleged that “The government is enslaving people by distributing five kilograms of grain.”

Bachchu Kadu said, “The Mahayuti government has been running away from loan waivers. Now, as public unrest is rising, it has at least started talking about it. Still, the crop loss assessment (panchnama) for farmers affected by heavy rains has not yet been conducted. In some places, assessments are done only where the ruling party’s MLAs direct, which is unfair.” He also cited several examples of such selective assessments.

Kadu further pointed out that Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had promised to set up a committee on the loan waiver issue and include other members, but even today no chairman has been appointed for the committee.

Kadu and Jawandhia also stated that farmers are not receiving assured prices (MSP) for their produce. “Instead, by importing produce from foreign countries, there is a deliberate attempt to wipe out Indian farmers,” they alleged.

Sudhakar Shinde, Kunal Raut, Bhagwan Bhojne, along with office-bearers and workers of various organisations, were present at the occasion.