Plan to carry out Rs 54-cr devp works
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 18, 2022 02:01 AM2022-02-18T02:01:20+5:302022-02-18T02:01:20+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 17
The Zilla Parishad (ZP) has planned to develop internal roads, village roads, pilgrimage sites and carry out other works suggested by its members, by spending Rs 54 crore.
As the administrative approval for these works is in the final stage, tenders are expected to be published within a week.
A meeting of the ZP works committee held on Thursday was presided over by chairman Kishor Balande. There was a discussion about funds available and spent till March 31.
Subject committee members and ZP members demanded to grant extra funds for their circles. Some members had taken a stand not to sign the register of the monthly meeting of the subject committee until their demand for funds was met. Sources said the members today signed the register as they got the funds they had wanted.
Review of funds
A review of unspent funds and available funds was taken by members of the finance and works department. They directed officials to immediately prepare budgets for various development works and issue commencement orders so that the funds would not remain unspent.