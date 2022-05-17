Plan to usurp land valuing Rs 3 crore foiled

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 17:

Vedantnagar police have arrested a prime accused on charge of preparing bogus general power of attorney (GPA) to usurp land, of valuing Rs 3 crore, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the police has launched a hunt to arrest his accomplice in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Chandrakant Peeraji Waghmare (34, Shiv Shankar Colony).

Vedantnagar police said, “A resident of city, Shirish Madhukar Deshpande, is an elderly industrialist. He owns a land at Nakshatrawadi whose market value is of

Rs 3 crore. He has appointed Jaiprakash Ayodhyaprakash Gangile as the caretaker to look after the land.

It so happened that the accused Waghmare considering that the land owner has died, he produced a fake person with the name of Shirish Deshpande in the registry office on January 17 and became a bogus GPA-holder. He was planning to take possession of the land property with the help of bogus GPA. In the meantime, Gangile came to know about the movement. He checked the documents and found that the GPA was fake as the land-owner has not signed any papers. He also came to know that the elderly Deshpande has not named anybody as the GPA-holder.

Gangile then contacted the Vedantnagar police and lodged the complaint against fake Deshpande and the accused Waghmare on May 16. Acting upon the complaint, the PSI Pramod Devkate and Mangesh Sanghale succeeded in arresting Chandrakant. Meanwhile, the search for fake Deshpande is going on.

The police came to know that the accused Waghmare is into sand business and two cases of cheque-bounces and one case of illegally selling of minor minerals are filed against him at different police stations.