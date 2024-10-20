Plastic processing centres set to launch after delays

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The plastic processing centres project faced repeated delays, but after a year of waiting, the Swachh Bharat Mission Cell of the Zilla Parishad finally got government approval. Just as work began, the election code of conduct stalled the tender process. Of the nine planned centres, seven will now be set up in major gram panchayats across the district.

To tackle plastic pollution in villages, zilla parishad chief executive officer Vikas Meena and Swachh Bharat Mission director Rajendra Desle proposed plastic processing centres in key gram panchayats across nine talukas. Due to concerns over profitability, the government scrapped plans for centres in Soygaon, Phulambri, and Khultabad, leaving seven approved. While tenders for machinery and construction were underway, the election code of conduct stalled everything. The process is expected to pick up again in December once the code lifts, with each centre set to receive Rs 16 lakh in government funding.

Plastic Fund Breakdown

The funds for these plastic processing centres will go towards essential machinery flake machines to clean plastic waste, shredders to break it down, and baling machines to bundle it for further use. Additionally, a shed will be constructed to house the project. This setup aims to streamline the recycling process, turning waste into manageable, reusable bales.