Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Those who have facial blemishes, external deformities on the nose, cleft lip, drooping eyelids, squint and partial burns wish that they look beautiful like others. The beauty in their mind will now become reality through the surgery camp being held at MGM Hospital.

The five-day 46th free plastic surgery camp organised in memory of Dr Sharadkumar Dickshit was inaugurated on Tuesday. The examination of 525 patients was completed today while 310 were selected for the surgery.

President of Melghat-based MAHAN Trust Dr Ashish Satav inaugurated the camp being hosted jointly by Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana, Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) and Aurangabad Druggists and Chemists Association.

Noted US surgeon Dr Raj Lala, Dr Kavita Satav, Purushottam Jaipurya, Sunil Desarda, Lions Club president Vijay Agrawal, project chairman Dr Pravin Suryavanshi, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, Project Secretary Preeti Jain, Nikhil Sarda from Aurangabad Druggists and Chemists Association were seated on the dais.

Dr Lalita Lala, Arvind Machhar, Tansukh Zambad, Sanjiv Gupta, Ramesh Pokarna, Vishal Ladniya, Kalyan Waghmare, Rajkumar Tibdiwala, Rajesh Bharuka, Deepa Bharuka, Rajesh Lahurikar, Rajesh Jadhav, Jaikumar Thanvi, Suresh Bafna, Vimal Tibdiwala, Ravindra Karwande, Parth Agrawal and others were present. Sudharshan Potbhare conducted the proceedings while Nidhi Agrawal proposed a vote of thanks.

The plastic surgery camp of Lions Club was started with the spirit of human service of America based Dr Sharadkumar Dicksheet in 1976. So far, surgeries were performed on 13,436 patients through the camps.

Box

Dr Ashish Satav said that plastic surgery is life-changing surgery and not just providing beauty. Dr Raj Lala said many problems can be avoided if women get nutritious died during pregnancy.

Box

4-day surgery camp

The examination of 525 patients was completed today while 310 were selected for the surgery. Some of the patients are just newborns while others are aged.