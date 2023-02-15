Please add to W20 women entrepreneurs story

Women entrepreneurs, who are often the most vulnerable to changing market conditions, are using this opportunity to showcase the creativity, innovation, and resilience of their businesses. From promoting local music and art, to creating cultural experiences and interactive tours, female entrepreneurs are leveraging their skills to make the W20 delegation's visit a meaningful one.

Many female entrepreneurs are hosting special events and festivals to welcome the delegates. Cultural exchanges, charity initiatives and educational programmes are just some of the activities that are being organized and driven by female entrepreneurs in collaboration with local government and business partners.