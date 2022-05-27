Please don’t fall!

International Day of action for Women’s health Today

Dr Mangala Borkar

No one falls by choice, but falls do occur,

The risk is more and more as one grows older.

One may break a bone or hurt one’s head

On a slippery floor or even falling from the bed.

A deadly combo - Weak bones and a fall.

Decreased vision, rushing for nature’s call…

Nothing to hold at, unsteady legs and feet

Giddiness and a cluttered floor - the risk is complete.

To your diet - add milk, curds, eggs, nuts, dals.

Pop a calcium tablet, be always aware of falls,

Strengthen your muscles with regular exercise.

Worth watching every step than paying the grim price.