Plotting businessman beaten by four

Aurangabad, March 13:

Four people including a lawyer beat up the plotting businessman asking him to stay off a plot in Harsul. The incident took place on March 11 at around 7 pm in front of a hotel in Buddilane. Sheikh Mois Sheikh Moin (35, Asefia Colony, Town Hall) is in the business of buying and selling plots. While he was standing in front of a hotel in the Buddilane area, four persons started beating him saying that he should not come to a plot at Amberhill in Harsul. A lawyer held Sheikh Mois's hands and suspects including Mujahid S, Mujahid Alam Mukhtar Alam and Maqsood Alam Mukhtar Alam (Asefia Colony) hit him with an iron rod. A case has been registered against the four at the City Chowk police station. PSI S Munde is further investigating the case.