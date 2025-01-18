PM Kisan Yojana: New rules implemented

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The PM Kisan Yojana has undergone several changes before reaching the beneficiaries. The government has introduced a rule that only one family member either the husband, wife, son, or daughter can avail of the scheme's benefits. However, if an 18-year-old son or daughter lives separately and the farmland is registered in their name, they will be eligible for the scheme.

How many beneficiaries are in your family?

In many families, under the PM Kisan Scheme, both the husband and wife and even the son or daughter from the same family have been beneficiaries. The government observed that anyone with land in their name was availing of the scheme. However, now only one person, either the husband or wife, will be eligible for the benefit.

Applying? Provide Aadhaar Details of Wife and Children

To avail of the scheme, it is mandatory to provide the Aadhaar numbers of the applicant, their spouse, and children. Without these details, applications for the scheme will not be approved.

Benefit for Farmers Who Purchased Land Before 2019

The government has decided to provide benefits of the PM Kisan Scheme to farmers who purchased land before 2019. For this, new farmers must formally apply to the Agriculture Department.

10,085 Taxpayers Excluded

Farmers who pay income tax have been deemed ineligible for this scheme. As a result, 10,085 taxpayers in the district have been excluded from the scheme.

The 19th Installment to Be Released from Monday

The 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Scheme will be credited to farmers' accounts starting Monday. In the district, 4,06,000 farmers have been found eligible for the scheme.

Number of Beneficiaries by Taluka

Taluka

Beneficiaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar32,530

Kannad43,120

Khultabad15,640

Paithan44,130

Phulambri30,820

Gangapur44,778

Sillod53,910

Soygaon16,456

Vaijapur59,250

No Need for Repeated KYC?

Farmers must complete the KYC and Aadhaar seeding for their bank accounts. Farmers who have completed the KYC process do not need to do it again to receive the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi payment. However, those who have not done so must complete the process.

— Prakash Deshmukh, District Agriculture Officer