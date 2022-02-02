PMAY scheme stalled due to state government's apathy

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

The Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna (PMAY) stalled in the city due to lack of space. In a press conference on Wednesday, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar and former deputy mayor Raju Shinde blamed the Mahavikas Aghadi government for this. The BJP will gherao the guardian minister Subhash Desai and the district collector office if the government did not provide land for the scheme as soon as possible.

Speaking further Shinde said that 80,518 homeless people from Aurangabad city applied to the municipal corporation for housing. Of these, 51,000 beneficiaries became eligible. The corporation issued 15 letters to the revenue department to provide space for the scheme. land was given at Mitmita. Later, the divisional commissioner handed over the land to the safari park. Later 20 hectare land was given at Tisgaon. Later this place was also given to MHADA. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad repeatedly wrote to the chief minister, guardian minister and district collector for the land. More than 91 hectares of land is still available in Gut no 306 and 307 at Mitmita. The DPR of the scheme cannot be prepared unless space is available. Kenekar alleged that the state government was deliberately delaying the issue.

Put up posters, but of state government failure

MP Jaleel in a press conference held two days ago had said that the BJP had failed to implement the PMAY in Aurangabad and he would put up posters in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In reply, Kenekar suggested that posters should be put up in the city stating that the state government along with the guardian minister has failed in implementing the scheme.