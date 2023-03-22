PMAY tender scam: CSMC deputy commissioner continue facing inquiry on 3rd day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The inquiry of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) deputy commissioner and head of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), Aparna Thete, continue facing the inquiry of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on the third day, in Mumbai.

The ED called her for the inquiry on Monday and since then she is facing the inquiry for the last three days at a stretch.

It may be noted that after the irregularity surfaced in the inquiry, the deputy commissioner, on behalf of CSMC, lodged a complaint against the PMAY contractor ‘Samrath Construction Co.’ and its 19 directors at the City Chowk Police Station.

Later on, the ED through its six teams also conducted simultaneous raids on the houses of three contractors in the city on Friday. The ED squad also procured important papers from the CSMC on Friday evening. After that, the ED summoned Thete to visit its headquarters in Mumbai for inquiry.