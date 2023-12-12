PMAY: Viral message on social media attracts verbal attacks on CSMC officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation headquarters witnessed a sudden rush of citizens after a message on social media stating that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started free distribution of the houses to beneficiaries under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) went viral on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the security, civic officials concerned had a tough time in convincing the people that nothing as such is underway by the CSMC.

The CSMC will be constructing 12,000 houses under PMAY at Padegaon, Teesgaon, Harsul and Sunderwadi sites. The civic administration had received 42,000 applications from the aspirants. The final list will be made after scrutinising the applications.

It may be noted that there was a huge gathering at the CSMC headquarters. The security personnel and officials concerned were making all efforts to convince people by saying that it is a rumour. The people were not listening as well as trusting them. Later on, the MIM party’s former group leader Naser Siddiqui, former leader of opposition Feroz Khan, Zameer Quadri and Aref Hussaini placed a table in the headquarters annexed Building Number 3 in Town Hall and tried their best to convince the people. Slowly the rush started to disperse. Many of them were having heated arguments with the civic officials and personnel. The rush of visitors continued till the evening.

According to CSMC sources, “the Central Government has launched a Sankalp Yatra. Hence a vehicle informing about the welfare schemes launched by the Central Government is moving around in the city. The audio-visual message mentioned the PMAY housing scheme. This seems to have been misunderstood and accordingly the message got circulated.

The deputy commissioner Aparna Thete underlined, “ The process of signing agreement with the shortlisted agency to construct the houses under PMAY is underway. Later on, the list of beneficiaries will be shortlisted. It may take another month to complete the whole procedure.”