PMC for metro from Smart City project

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The idea of connecting Waluj MIDC to DMIC by Metro has come to fore. The corporation was planning to appoint a Project Management Company (PMC) to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the metro. However, municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has handed over the responsibility of appointing PMC to Smart City project after the accounts department pointed out that the corporation will not be able to bear the cost of appointing the PMC. Smart City will prepare a proposal for the appointment and it will be submitted to the chief executive officer for approval, the sources said.

The metro service has started in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur cities. Metro not only saves time, but also speeds up transportation. Hence in order to bridge the gap between the two industrial estates, Waluj to Auric city, and to provide high-speed transport facilities to the entrepreneurs and workers, the corporation had started preparations for the appointment of PMC.

Proposal before the union minister

Union petroleum and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri is expected to visit the city next week for the ground breaking ceremony of the Rs 2,000 crore gas pipeline. The industry associations of the city will give a presentation in terms of development. Also, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will present the metro rail proposal to Puri. If we make a presentation now, we will get a grant in the near future, said Dr Karad.