Podar International School students shine in CBSE XII exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2023 08:05 PM 2023-05-12T20:05:02+5:30 2023-05-12T20:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The students of Podar International School, Gharkheda excelled in CBSE 2022-23 grade XII examination. Anirudha Gaikwad stood first with 96.2 %, Dhruvika Pandya second with 94.2 % and Padmaja Chatorikar third with 89.2 %. Principal Ravinder Rana congratulated the students on their success.