Podar students shine in 10th Std result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Podar International School (PIS) students shined in ICSE X class result declared on Sunday evening. A total of 28 students of the school scored 90 per cent and above marks. The average of the school is 83 pc this year. Elated Principal of the school Dr Raghuveer Y V congratulated all the students and the esteemed staff on this success.

Principal Dr Raghuveer said that it is the consecutive 14th year of a fantastic result of the school and the result has been improving continuously for more than over a decade. School's student Zikra Siddiqui with 97.20 per cent is one of the city toppers.