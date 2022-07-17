Podar students shine in ICSE X exam

Aurangabad, July 17:

The students of Podar International School came out with flying colours in the ICSE X examination, the result of which was declared on Sunday evening.

All the 104 students who appeared were declared successful.

Of them, 31 students have scored 90 per cent above marks.

Principal of the school Dr Raghuveer Y V congratulated all the successful students and the staff on this grand success.

He said that the school result has been improving continuously for the last 13 years with the school average being close to 84 per cent this year. The school claimed that Lalitya Marathe is the city topper with 98.60 per cent.