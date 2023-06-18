Poets Sonavane and Ubale share their literary journeys

Various poems presented during the programme organised at MSP on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During a welcome programme organized by the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) to honor new writers, poets Jyoti Sonwane and Sunil Ubale took the stage and unfolded their literary journeys. The event was chaired by MSP chairman principal Kautikrao Thale-Patil.

Sonawane shared her experience of becoming a writer, recalling that her first recognition came when a play she had written was appreciated by a teacher. Later, while working as a teacher, she received encouragement from Rajaram Rathod, the institute's president, to pursue writing. Sonawane's extensive travels as a teacher inspired her to delve into poetry, stories, and children's literature. During the event, she presented poems such as 'Akrosh', 'She', 'Zhad', and 'Jangalat Jau'.

Poet Ubale shared his struggles, mentioning that after his father's death, he had to work at a brick kiln, barely earning enough to sustain himself. Ubale presented the poem 'Bhakar', which reflected his experiences during that challenging time. He also recited the poem 'Shala', explaining his reasons for leaving school. Dr Dada Gore, Dr Kailas Ingle and others were present.