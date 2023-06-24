Women's Ashes: Tammy continues to frustrate Aussie bowlers as she closes on her double century (Day 3, Tea)

Nottingham [UK], June 24 : England's Tammy Beaumont batting at 195 and Sophie Eccleston batting at 9 are giving a tough time to Australian bowlers in Nottingham on Saturday.

England's Tammy Beaumont is inching close to a double hundred, keeping England in the hunt at the end of the second session during the third day of the one-off Ashes Test in Nottingham on Saturday.

At the end of the session, England are 428/6 and still trail by 45 runs. Tammy (195*) and Sophie Ecclestone (9*) are unbeaten.

England came out to bat at 308-3 but at the beginning of the session they lost an early wicket,

Sophia Dunkley was bowled by Ashleigh Gardner in the 85.5 over. She scored nine runs off 51 balls.

Danni Wyatt got out on the ball of Darcie Brown. She scored 44 runs off 49 balls while hitting seven boundaries.

England's Amy Jones gave her wicket away to Ellyse Perry. A lofted shot which couldn't clear the 30-yard circle was caught by Annabel Sutherland. Amy Jones scored 13 runs off 17 balls. She smashed three boundaries.

