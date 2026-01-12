Poison attack on IPS officer’s dogs, one dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Unknown persons poisoned four dogs at the residence of IPS officer Vasant Pardeshi. In the incident that occurred on 2 January, one dog died, and a case has been registered at Satara Police Station.

Pardeshi is currently working as additional commissioner of police (Crime Branch) at Nagpur Police Commissionerate. His residence is at Nakshatravadi, Shamit Octozone, and Mira Sonvar, who works for him, stays there for care. According to the complaint, a toxic substance was given to four dogs named Aru, Liv, Bella, and Mill at the residence. Aru died due to poisoning. Based on Sonvar’s complaint, Assistant Police Inspector Shailesh Deshmukh registered a case at Satara Police Station against the unknown person who poisoned the dogs.