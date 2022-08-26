Pola celebrated amid DJ, Band and Waghya Murali performance

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Pola was celebrated with enthusiasm in Harsul, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana and other places amid playing DJ, Band and performance by Waghya Murali troops.

The use of bullocks has reduced due to modernization of farming. Still, farming is done the bullocks at various places in the rural area and the farmers celebrate this festival with enthusiasm and religious gaiety.

At Harsul, the eminent persons including Sudamrao Autade and others celebrated Pola by paying obeisance in Hanuman Temple in the evening. Leaders of various political parties and social activists came together to celebrate the festival. The bulls were given Naivaidya and were worshiped. The several pairs of bulls were brought at this place.

The leaders and social activists of various organisations celebrated Pola together. Babasaheb Dange, Dnyaneshwar Dange, Motilal Jagtap, Kamlakar Jagtap, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Sunil Jagtap, Babasaheb Shinde, Bhausaheb Rape, Sunil Salve and others were present.

The farmers celebrated Pola at Chikalthana by decorating the bullocks. A procession was organised led by DJs and Band troop. Manohar Londhe, Sunil Gajare, Shiva Navpute, Nilesh Kavade and others were present.

Pola was also celebrated at Satara, Satara Tanda, Deolai Tanda, Balapur, Gandheli, Nakshatrawadi and other places with enthusiasm.