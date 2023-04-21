Police administration assures resolving issues plaguing industry

CMIA holds meeting with senior police officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) organized an interaction session with the Special Inspector General of Police, K M Mallikarjuna Prasanna, and the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Maneesh Kalwaniya for its members at CMIA Bhavan recently.

CMIA president, Nitin Gupta, highlighted CMIA's initiatives in bringing big-ticket investments to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, AURIC, and meetings held with government stakeholders and regulatory authorities. The attendees watched the STRIVE project video, and the secretary, Arpit Save, spoke about the strong bond between the police department and the industry. Vice president, Dushyant Patil, raised concerns about safety on roads, encroachments of hawkers, difficulties while commuting, theft issues in the MIDC areas, and assistance in improving the road conditions in the MIDC areas. During the interactive session, industry representatives raised their concerns about various issues, including delays in getting a response from the police when an incidence happens, difficulties in using the emergency helpline number '112,' cyber-security, safety on roads, traffic jams, hawker issues, encroachments in MIDC areas, and more. Treasurer Utsav Machhar, police officials and industry representatives were present.

Regular interactions with police

The Special IGP Prasanna addressed the concerns and suggested regular interactions with industry members, installation of CCTV cameras in all the industries, keeping areas well illuminated, providing advance intimation to the police, and creating awareness and involvement of people necessary for road safety.

Drop whatsapp message for timely redressal

The SP Kalwaniya suggested keeping registering the complaints and dropping Whatsapp messages for timely redressal, the involvement of civil bodies to tackle the hawker's issue, and the introduction of the policy of 100 percent wearing a helmet for employees.