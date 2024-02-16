Police appeal to prioritize safety for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti

Police appeal to avoid use of steel rods for flags

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is gearing up for the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations, with a strong emphasis on safety and respect for all attendees. A meeting between organizers and police officials outlined key measures to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event.

A meeting of office bearers and workers of Shiv Jayanti celebration committee was held at police commissionerate on Friday. MLA Sanjay Shirsat, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, committee founder president Prithviraj Pawar, committee president Anil Borse, Baban Didore Patil, commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, and senior police officers of the city police force were present. CP Lohia suggested that the height of the scenes on the vehicles should be kept low to avoid accidents due to electric wires getting stuck during the procession. Recognizing the potential for injuries, authorities have banned the use of steel pipe flags during the procession. Every vehicle participating in the procession will undergo rigorous safety inspections to guarantee compliance with regulations and minimize accident risks, particularly those involving electrical wires due to excessive vehicle height.

In response to concerns raised by organizers, Lohia said that the security will be significantly bolstered to ensure the safety and well-being of women and girls throughout the festivities. This includes increased security personnel presence and the provision of more mobile toilets and water facilities in crucial areas like Kranti Chowk.

Interaction between Khaire and Shirsath

The meeting witnessed an unexpected moment of dialogue between political rivals Chandrakant Khaire and MLA Sanjay Shirsat, drawing interest from many attendees. However, this interaction remains separate from the official preparations for the festivities.