Police arrest Bihar gang involved in robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City Chowk police successfully apprehended a gang responsible for robbing a businessman. However, the crime branch claimed credit for the apprehension, sparking controversy within the department.

This gang, including Ajit alias Gautam Guruddin Yadav, Rahul Kumar Gulabchand Yadav, Ayush alias Sintu Kumar Yadav, Chandan Kumar Gulla Yadav (all from Katihar, Bihar) and their two accomplices are notorious for its involvement in over 35 serious crimes across Bihar and Maharashtra, were captured after a vigilant patrol. The gang was intercepted in Rahuri by the Rahuri police while planning another robbery. Following their arrest, they confessed to multiple crimes, including a recent robbery in Solapur. Despite the City Chowk police's active involvement in the case, the crime branch who were doing parallel investigation in the case claimed credit for the apprehension, sparking controversy within the department. Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi led the team responsible for apprehending the suspects.