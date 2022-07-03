Police arrest fake CBI officer conducting raid on jewellery shop

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 3:

Five persons impersonating as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers were arrested on the charges of conducting a raid on a jewellery shop of former mayor of Paithan Municipal Council Suraj Lolage in Paithan city on Sunday. However, the alertness of the owner Lolage foiled their plan of raid and then extorting money from him. The police arrested one fake CBI officer and four others. Moreover, it was unveiled that the master mind of the plan is BJP’s OBC Morcha official Raghunath Ecchaiyya, the police informed.

After the incident, the goldsmiths and traders gather at Paithan police station.

Lolage has a gold jewellery shop in Paithan. On Sunday afternoon at around 4 pm, the fake CBI officer having an identity card came to his shop and told him that a complaint has received against his grandfather. Hence, he has come to investigate regarding the property and documents. Lolage got suspicious about his activities and found that there were spelling mistakes in his identity card. As his grandfather had died few years back, Lolage got more suspicious. He immediately informed about it to sub-divisional officer Dr Vishal Nehul.

Dr Nehul and API Pralhad Munde rushed to the shop and inquired the officer but he did not gave satisfactory answers. The police took him to the police station and during investigation, he confessed that he is a fake CBI officer.

The name of the fake CBI officer is Vitthal Namdev Hargude (50) and he is a resident of Pune. One of his accomplice named Dr Ghate (Pune) waiting for him in the car, on seeing the police taking Hargude fled from the scene.

Mastermind of Plan is Ecchaiyya

During investigation, it was found that the mastermind of the plan to raid the gold jewellery shop is BJP OBC Morcha official from Paithan Raghunath Ecchaiyya. The police later arrested Ecchaiyya, his driver and one accomplice. One person in this case is still at large.