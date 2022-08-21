Police attired as doctors nab criminal in GMCH

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Two policemen attired as doctors arrested a listed criminal on police record at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while selling sedatives pills, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad API Hareshwar Ghuge received an information that a hardcore criminal on police record Shaikh Nayyar Shaikh Naim and Shaikh Rahim Shaikh Mehboob (both residents of Asifia Colony, Town Hall) are selling sedatives pills near mosque in GMCH area. The GMCH doctors are always gather in this area. The squad head constable Mahesh Ugale and Suresh Bhise attired as doctors and went to the spot. API Ghuge was constantly in contact with them through a conference call. The other policemen laid a trap in this area. Ugale and Bhise then nabbed Shaikh Nayyar and his friend. Sedative pills were seized from them. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by API Ghuge, PSI Nasim Khan, Vishal Sonawane, Mahesh Ugale, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Suresh Bhise, Prajakta Waghmare and Datta Dubhalkar.

Meanwhile both the accused were produced before the court and have been remanded in the police custody for two days.