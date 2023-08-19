Police begin search of houses of goons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In order to maintain the law and order situation in the city, the police have started searching the houses of the notorious criminals on the police records. In the first stage, houses of 28 goons were searched to find the weapons without permits. The criminals and their family members were in confused condition due to the sudden raids of the police. It was found that out of these 28 hardcore criminals, one is in the prison and another has died.

The crime rate in the city has increased by 70 percent in the past four years. The severe crimes like murder, robbery, shootout and others are on the rise. Commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya has started a severe drive against the criminals now.

According to the information given by crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, in the first stage of the drive, 28 houses were searched to find whether they are possessing pistols, guns or smuggling or selling weapons illegally. The information about their activities were also collected.