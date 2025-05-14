Police block Prahar protest

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu led a symbolic blood donation drive outside the residence of Social Justice and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

Dressed in traditional Warkari attire and playing taal-mrudung, the protestors raised several key demands, including a complete farm loan waiver, a monthly allowance of Rs 6,000 for persons with disabilities, and immediate action to address the district’s drinking water crisis.

According to reports, officers allegedly warned staff members from participating blood banks including Adarsh, Lokmanya, and Lions Club of possible legal consequences, compelling them to withdraw from the drive. In response, Prahar activists launched a half-hour sloganeering protest, accusing the administration of suppressing democratic expression. The agitation was led by city president Kunal Raut, district chief Sudhakar Shinde, Disabled Kranti head Shivaji Ghadhe, and activists Sanket Khaparde, Wajid Sayed, among others.