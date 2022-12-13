Police booked 4 for separating 9-month baby girl from mother for dowry

Aurangabad:

Waluj MIDC police station has registered an offence against four members of the in-laws including hubby, on the charge of pushing a married woman out of the house and taking away her nine-month-old baby, for want of dowry of Rs 1 lakh, at Jogeshwari (in Waluj Mahanagar area).

Kajal (21 years) was married to Akshay Sukalkar of Jogeshwari, two years ago. She gave birth to a baby girl, Aradhana, nine months ago. On November 17, when the husband and wife were at home, Kajal’s mother-in-law abused her saying that she does not know how to cook the food. Later on, her husband and mother-in-law continued to harass her for various reasons. They pestered her to bring Rs 1 lakh from her parents as dowry. She was harassed mentally and physically frequently since then. In addition, Kajal’s father-in-law Kachru Sukalkar and her husband’s brother Ajay threatened her by hanging her on the ceiling roof. They kicked her out of the house. Disappointed over the separation with daughter, Kajal along with her maternal brother Rahul Bhalerao again went to her in-laws to bring Aradhana on December 7. However, her husband and mother-in-law refused to give the baby and again pushed her out of the house. Hence the victim lodged the complaint with the police station. Further investigation is on by PSI Rahul Nirval.