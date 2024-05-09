Police bust brothel in Waluj, rescue girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj Police raided a brothel being run at a hotel on a busy road of industrial estate on Thursday evening and rescued a victim girl.

Police received information that women and girls were being brought to Atithi Lodging and Boarding on the main road, near Kamgar Chowk in Waluj MIDC to run a brothel.

A team comprising Police inspector-II Jayant Rajurkar, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Vivek Jadhav, Jyoti Gat, Rekha Chande, Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabhau Kolhe, Yogesh Shelke and Shivnarayan Nagre laid a trap at 4 pm and sent a decoy. Hotel Manager Vijay Babasaheb Barbade (Pandharpur) demanded Rs 1500 from the decoy.

The decoy gave Rs 1500 to the manager and gave a signal to the team while making an entry into the room. Police rescued a girl Nisha (22, name changed) from the brothel.

During the enquiry, the victim informed police that the owner and manager of the hotel forced her into prostitution on the pretext of giving in the hotel. Hotel owner Krishna Sominath Kale (Wadgaon) and manager Vijay Barbade (Pandhapur) were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police also seized five mobile phones, other items and cash of Rs 61,5000 from the spot.