Police chowki inaugurated in Shendra MIDC

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

Considering the expansion of the Shendra MIDC and Karmad MIDC, a police chowki at Shendra MIDC under the jurisdiction of Karmad police station was inaugurated by special inspector general of police K Mallikarjun Prasanna and superintendent of police Nimit Goyal on Wednesday.

Additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod, subdivisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar, PI Rajendra Bokade, Chikalthana PI Devidas Gat, API Prashant Patil, B P Rathod, PSI Raju Naglot, Dadasaheb Bansode, Sandeep Jadhav, Ravindra Salve, Ajit Shekade, Santosh Patil, Anil Gaikwad, Sunil More and others were present.