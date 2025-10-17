Police commissioner’s diwali gift: 15 senior inspectors transferred

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar reshuffled 15 senior police inspectors, calling it a festive gift for the force on the eve of Diwali.

Among the key changes, Senior police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar has taken charge of the Crime Branch, one of the city’s most crucial units for maintaining law and order. The post had been vacant since the transfer of former inspector Sandeep Gurme, sparking intense lobbying among officers for the position. After weeks of speculation, Commissioner Pawar finalized the transfers on Friday, also hinting that assistant inspectors and sub-inspectors will soon be reassigned. Two inspectors will continue with their current responsibilities temporarily.

Key Transfers:

• Gajanan Kalyankar – MIDC Cidco → Crime Branch

• Geeta Bagwade – Anti-Narcotics Cell → MIDC Cidco

• Shivcharan Pandhare – Cyber Police → Waluj

• Atul Yerme – Osmanpura → CIDCO

• Somnath Jadhav – Control Room → Cyber Police

• Sangram Tate – Control Room → Osmanpura

• Sunita Misal – Harsul → Bharosa Cell

• Swati Kedar – Special Branch → Harsul

• Rajendra Sahane – Waluj → Reader to Police Commissioner

• Shrinivas Royalwal – Control Room → City Chowk (Addl.)

• Tejashree Pachpute – Bharosa Cell → Control Room

• Shivaji Tavre – Control Room → Police Welfare

• Rajesh Mayekar – Control Room → ATB/ATC

• Kundankumar Waghmare – Cidco → Control Room

• Narendra Padalkar – Control Room → Special Branch (Passport)

-----------

Aghav gets additional charge

Police inspector Avinash Aghav from the Special Branch has also been assigned additional charge of the Cidco Traffic Division. Meanwhile, Sachin Kumbhar (Jawaharnagar PS) and Shivaji Budhavant (Jinsi PS) have been confirmed as full-time station in-charges.