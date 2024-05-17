Police confiscate benami cash Rs 50L from jewellers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kranti Chowk police have registered a case against a jeweller Arjun Bhaskar Mundalik (50 years) and his son Siddheshwar (23, both residents of Tapadiyanagar) for transporting cash of Rs 50 lakh on motorcycle through Sillekhana Area, on Friday afternoon. Mundalik’s shop is situated in Pandariba area.

It so happened that the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sampat Shinde came to know that the benami cash was being transported on motorcycle from Sillekhana Area on Friday afternoon. Acting upon the orders of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nitin Bagate, the ACP Shinde and his team laid a trap by wearing civil uniform at Sillekhana Chowk today at 2 pm. When Siddhesh reached the square on motorcycle, the cops told him to stop the vehicle. The cops found Rs 50 lakh with him. The father-son were unable to reply to the queries of the police. Hence the cops detained them. PSI Arjun Kadam, Irfan Khan, Jafar Pathan, Nivrutti Gore, Satish Jadhav, Arjun Jivade and Dattaray Dubhalkar took action.

The police investigated the duo, but they do not replied to any question. They also failed to produce evidence in connection with the money till the evening, therefore, the case has been registered against them at Kranti Chowk police station. PSI Devidas Shevale is investigating the case.

Earlier, the DCP Bagate and his team seized a cash of Rs 39 lakh from S S Mobile Accessories in Paithan Gate on May 11. “The police has registered the case and the seized money and documents have been sent to the income tax department for further investigation,” said the DCP.