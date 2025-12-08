Police crack down on dangerous Nylon manja sellers; two arrested, 55 spools seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have intensified action against sellers of banned nylon manja after a small child suffered a serious neck injury. Within 24 hours, they arrested Shaikh Firoz (42) from Sanjaynagar and Ismail Shaikh alias Adil Shaikh (32) from Satara, seizing 55 spools of illegal manja.

Police commissioner Pravin Pawar directed all stations to arrest such sellers, produce them in court, and seek police custody for detailed investigation. Over the past five years, nylon manja has injured hundreds of people and caused bird deaths across the region. With Makar Sankranti approaching on January 14, kite flying has already begun, increasing illegal manja sales. The crackdown followed the December 6 injury of three-year-old Svaransh Sanjeev Jadhav (Harsul), who required surgery with over 20 stitches after a deep cut on his throat. Acting on a tip-off,police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar and police sub inspector Jagannath Menkudale raided the homes of Rizwana Begum Nisar Sheikh and Firoz in Sanjaynagar, and another in Satara for Ismail. Police seized 51 spools from Firoz and 4 from Ismail. A court remanded Firoz to one day’s custody and Ismail to two days. Both men admitted to selling nylon manja and kites for four to five years. Firoz sold from home despite running a mobile shop, while Ismail took orders via social media. They stored manja at hidden spots fearing police action. Commissioner Pawar ordered all stations and the crime branch to strictly enforce the ban, assigning cases only to PSI-rank officers and above for deeper investigation. Around 25 kite sellers were called to his office to warn them against selling banned manja. Tests on seized spools confirmed that the nylon manja, coated with sharp glass, burns like rubber. Selling it carries serious charges under BNS 110 (attempted culpable homicide), BNS 223 (disobeying lawful orders), and Environment Protection Act 1986, Section 5. Citizens are urged to report any sale or use of nylon manja. Callers’ identities will remain confidential. Complaints can be sent via 112, 0240-2240500, or Police Commissioner’s WhatsApp: 9226514001.