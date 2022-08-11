Police Department takes major technological leap

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The city police department has undergone several changes over these years. The department is equipped technologically in various sections.

City Traffic Department

The traffic department comes under the city police. There have been enormous technological changes in this department. Earlier, the traffic police used to give challan to the persons breaching the traffic norms and then they had to go in the court and pay the fine. Now, on the spot fine is collected through the online system. The challan are sent to the vehicle owners at their registered address. Moreover, the cameras installed at various places in the city capture those persons breaching traffic norms and based on the registration number of the vehicles, the challan is sent to their addresses. In 2019, the total accidents reported were 560, deaths - 199 and injured 434. In 2020, total accidents were 406, deaths - 136 and injured - 293. Similarly, in 2021, the total accidents reported were 427, deaths - 139 and injured - 358.

Communication

Communication is the important aspect in the police department. The residents contact the police and the latter then take action as per the complaints. Hence, the system of communication should be very effective and rapid. Earlier, there was only the landline telephone to immediately contact the police during the distress situation or to personally visit the police station. Over the years, there has been a drastic change in the communication. The police teams were immediately informed thorough the police control room. Presently, a Command Control Centre has been established at the police commissionerate from where a network of CCTV cameras have been established and through it a strict vigil is kept in various parts of the city. Dail 112 – is the facility which avail quick police assistance for the residents on the spot. Each police station has a Beat Marshal patrolling through the mobile van. Presently, there are 700 cameras installed through Smart City Scheme at various locations in the city while 100 more cameras will be installed in the next three months.

Crime against women, children, senior citizen

Earlier, the crime against women, children and senior citizens were curbed as many victims did not approach the police for assistance. Now, awareness is being created among the people to lodge complaints in case of abuses to them. Through the Damini Pathak, women and children are provided instant assistance in case of distress. The Bharosa Cell provides legal assistance to the women victim and also resolves the disputes through mediation. The Damini Pathak often conducts workshops in schools and colleges to make the girl students, parents and teachers aware of eve-teasing, sexual abuse and measures to avert them. Similarly, there is a special cell address the griviences of the senior citizens.

Cyber Crime

In the recent crime, with the advancement in the technology, the criminals have adopted several online tactics to financially dupe the people. Cyber Police Station at the Police Commissionerate not only investigate such cases but also create awareness among the people about the measures to avert falling prey to the cyber criminals. Seminars, workshops and conferences are arranged to create awareness about the cyber frauds. People are made aware about hacking, cyber bullying, cyber fishing, cyber stalking and measures to avert it.

City police equipped to fight any crime

The city police is well equipped in all respect to tackle and investigate any kind of crime. The technological advancement is being used to upgrade the department. Timely training for the officers and employees regarding investigation, arms handling, fitness, legal aspects and technology are conducted. Maximum efforts are taken the women, children and senior citizens should get justice, through Damini Squad, Bharosa Cell and Senior Citizens Cell. Considering the increase in the number of crimes and newer techniques adopted by the criminals, there is always scope for technological advancement and skilled manpower in the police department.

- DCP (HQ) Aparna Gitay