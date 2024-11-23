Police ensure peaceful counting process with tight security

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police deployed tight security at all four counting centres in the city. They barricaded all roads leading to the centres and restricted entry without proper identification. Supporters were kept at a distance from the centres to avoid any disruptions.

The counting took place at the Government Engineering College, Government Polytechnic, SFS School, and Garware High Tech Film in Chikalthana MIDC. Police began their deployment at 5 a.m. to maintain order. Traffic was diverted, and alternative routes were provided. Supporters started gathering by 10 a.m. and cheered after each round of counting. The police had to disperse the crowd at times to maintain calm.

As the final results approached, supporters were instructed to leave the area, preventing any confrontation between opposing groups. The police also prevented celebrations and processions by the winning candidate’s supporters, ensuring a peaceful conclusion to the event.

Key Police actions:

Barricades were set up around the counting centres, allowing entry only with identification.

Large police forces controlled disturbances outside the centres.

Celebrations after each round were quickly contained.

Police ensured no conflicts between supporters of opposing candidates.