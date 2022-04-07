Police execute combing operation against illegal activities

Aurangabad, April 7:

City police executed combing operation against the gambling den, illegal liquor dens and also took action against vehicles without number plates and persons possessing weapons on April 6.

The police conducted raids at 14 places and seized 561 bottles of country liquor. The police arrested severa bootleggers from various parts of the city. The Cidco police arrested Sachin Narayan Shinde from Misarwadi. Vyankatesh Jitendra Vaishnav from Jawaharnagar, Begumpura police arrested a woman, Vedantnagar arrested Rudchand Chavan, Pundliknagar, Ashok Govind Gaikwad, Subhash Rambhau Gaikwad, Satara police Sunil Kaduba Jawale, a woman, Mukundwadi police Pankaj Dinesh Jaiswal, Mominath Natha Dukale, Santosh Sandu Gaikwad, Ramesh Baban Gaikwad, MIDC Cidco Ramchandra Raosaheb Pimple and Kranti Chowk police Umesh Kaduba Kathar. Cases have been registered with the concerned police stations.

Action was taken against gambling dens. Apparao Pandurang Aade (48, N-8, Cidco, Shivdutta Society was arrested while the police seized Rs 3,900 cash.

Action was executed for forged registration number on vehicles and without number places. Crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke and his team arrested Asif Yakub Qureshi (25, Jogeshwari, Kamlapur) and Abdul Khalik Shaikh Shafiq (32, Sanjaynagar) for using forged registration number (MH 20P 4845). Yogesh Kailas Bhivsane (24, Padegaon, Sundarnagar) was arrested for using forged number (MH20 BT 6870) on an auto-rickshaw. Yogesh Narayan Kuber (27, Kadegaon, Badnapur) was arrested for using a motorcycle with forged number (MH21 AH 4576).

In the police action externed criminal Vishal Prakash Chavriya (26, C-1/17, Ghati Quarter) was arrested at Ghati area and Ravi Ramesh Gaikwad (34, Bakalvasti, Chikalthana) from Bakalvasti.

Osmanpura police arrested Avinash Bhagvan Devade (22, Nagsennagar, Osmanpura) for possessing a sword near Ajanta Bank area. The crime branch arrested Siddhant Arun Dabhade (21, Santoshimatanagar, Mukundwadi) with a sword.