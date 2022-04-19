Police find lost wallet of youth

Aurangabad, April 19:

Due to the efforts of Harsul police, a youth got back his wallet containing Rs 6,000 cash and important documents which he had forgotten in the rickshaw.

Police said that Siddheshwar Datta Darade (18, Parli Vaijnath, Beed) came to Aurangabad from Parli on April 17 to work as a laborer. After getting off at the railway station, he took a rickshaw to go to Waluj MIDC. The rickshaw driver left after dropping him at Waluj. Meanwhile, Darade noticed that his wallet was left in the rickshaw.

The wallet contained Rs 6,000 in cash, ATM, PAN card, driving license and other documents. Next morning, he went to the station to look for the driver, but in vain. He then went to the Vedantnagar police station and told the police about the incident. Police inspector Sachin Sanap and his staff took immediate steps and found the rickshaw driver. The rickshaw driver handed over Siddheshwar's wallet to the police. The wallet contained cash of Rs 6,000 and other documents. The police handed over the wallet to Siddheshwar.