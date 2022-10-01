Police foil minor girl’s marriage bid

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

A 12-year-minor girl was getting married to a 26 years old man. On receiving the information, Damini Squad with the assistance of City Chowk police foiled the bid of this child marriage in Lota Karanja area on September 29 evening.

Police said, Damini squad API Shushma Pawar received information that a minor girl is being married to 26 years old man. The squad rushed to the spot. There were around 100 to 150 people having dinner. A 12-year-old girl was attired as a bride. Pawar immediately informed the City Chowk police station PI Ashok Giri. PSI Rohit Gangurde and others went to the spot. The police inspected the documents of the girl and it was found that she was only 12 years old. The girl and her relatives were taken to City Chowk police station. The relatives confessed that they had arranged the marriage of the minor girl. They then gave a written assurance that they will not get her married until she attains the marriageable age of 18 years.

PI Giri, PSI Gangurde, Bharosa Cell PI Amrapali Tayade, API Pawar, Nirmala Nimbhore, Kalpana Kharat, Rupa Sakla, Girija Andhale, Manisha Bansode, Sutaja Kharat took efforts to avert this child-marriage.