Police foils plan to kidnap big industrialist for Rs 12 crore ransom

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Waluj MIDC area is gripped with fear following the revelation of a kidnapping plot targeting the director of a major industrial group in the city. The police have been investigating the case for the past 20 days, and a shocking turn of events occurred five days ago. It was discovered that some workers within the Waluj MIDC area were plotting to kidnap the industrialist for a ransom of Rs 12 crore. Consequently, the issue of extortion and blackmailing under the guise of political leaders and officials demanding contributions has once again come to the forefront over the past few months.

Crime has been on the rise in the major industrial estates of Waluj and Chikalthana. While the increasing crime rate has already left the worker community fearful, the news of a kidnapping plot targeting an industrialist has now shaken the city’s industrial sector.

A few days ago, the managing director of a prominent group in the city visited a restaurant in the Jawaharnagar area. A young man, around 22 to 25 years old, approached and requested to speak with him. With trembling hands, he showed the industrialist two photographs on his mobile phone and revealed that these individuals are planning to kidnap him. The industrialist was thoroughly frightened upon hearing this. He quickly took pictures of the two individuals and also took a picture of the informant, Ravi (name changed), with his own mobile phone. He then lodged a complaint with senior police officers.

Police maintain extensive confidentiality: Sequence of events

--The kidnapping plot targeting a prominent industrialist shocked the city police as well.

--Acting on orders from senior officials, the Jawaharnagar police began investigating the matter.

--During the investigation led by the then assistant inspector, it was discovered that one of the suspects was from Daund in Pune district and the other from Jalna district. As soon as the police tried to contact them, both suspects' mobile phones were found to be switched off.

--The police then started searching for Ravi. Simultaneously, they reached out to the Daund and Jalna police to obtain information about the suspects.

--Ten days ago, the young man who had informed the industrialist was found. When the police pressed hard, shocking details about the kidnapping plot were revealed.

Kidnapping for Rs 12 crore, several suspects in custody

Some workers from the Waluj MIDC area had orchestrated the kidnapping plot. The suspects selected individuals from Daund and Jalna through their mutual friends. Ravi was present when the plot was being devised. He had information about the industrialist's car and its number. A few days later, while passing through the Gajanan Maharaj Temple area, he saw the industrialist's car. He approached the industrialist and revealed the entire plot to him.

Ravi explained that the plan was to first kidnap the industrialist using goons from Daund and then demand Rs 12 crore for his release. Two days ago, a case was registered under Section 120-B at MIDC Waluj. The crime branch has taken approximately three to four suspects into custody in connection with this case. Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil is continuously reviewing the situation, said the senior official sources.