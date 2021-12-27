Police help woman find lost purse in half an hour

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

A woman Chandrabhaga Dagdu Rathod (38) from Chhatrapatinagar, Harsul lost her purse containing gold jewellery and cash while going from Pisadevi Road to Harsul. She heaved a sigh of relief as the police searched her lost purse within half an hour.

Chandrabhaga went to Harsul police station and told the police that she lost her purse containing two mobile phones, gold earrings (12 grams), ring (5 grams) and Rs 3,000 cash. PSI Atulkumar Thokal immediately informed about it to special investigation team PSI Rafiq Shaikh, head constable Shravan Gunjal and Shivaji Shinde.

The team informed the cyber police station PI Gautam Patare. He searched the location of the mobile phone in the purse and immediately sent DB team. The team found the purse lying on Pisadevi Road. The incident occurred at around 6 pm while the police searched it within half an hour. Chandrabhaga thanked police for searching her purse.