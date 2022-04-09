Police keeping eye on MSRTC agitating employees

Aurangabad, April 9:

The police machinery in the city is on alert after the attack on the bungalow of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Friday for not doing anything about their demands.

Police are keeping eye on the movement of employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and are communicating with them to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that a woman employee from the city participated in the agitation that took place in Mumbai.

The strike is nearly over after the High Court directed the MSRTC employees to remain present on duty by April 22,2022. But, more than 100 employees group attacked ‘Silver Oak’ bungalow of Sharad Pawar on Friday.

The judicial custody was remanded to the arrested 109 employees. The ST Mandal employees expressed their displeasure over the matter. They were seen talking as to what happened all of sudden when the agitation was being done peacefully for the past five months.

The agitating employees from the city were to take a stand over the instructions of their counterparts in Mumbai. But, now nobody knows what to do further. This created confusion among employees. Local officers from ST Mandal said that they had no information about the involvement of the woman in the agitation.