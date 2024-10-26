Police launch operation against assaults

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a decisive move against rising assault cases, police seized six knives and swords and arrested six suspects on Friday. With assembly elections approaching, law enforcement has intensified to combat criminal activity and ensure public safety.

Police teams, following orders from Crime Branch Inspector Sandeep Gurme, conducted a search operation in Kranti Chowk, Mukundwadi, and Ambedkarnagar. Led by APIs Kashinath Mahandule and Vinayak Shelke, along with Sub-Inspectors Vishal Bodkhe, Sandeep Solunke, and Pravin Wagh, they arrested six suspects: Sandesh Shantilal Rathod (22, resident of Mukundnagar), Ashok alias Bunty Bhaskar Kharat (31, resident of Swarajnagar), Ahesan Sheikh Ayub (29, resident of Paithan Gate), Akash Narayan Bedarwal (25, resident of Mukundnagar), Vicky Sarjerao Jadhav (26, resident of Ambedkarnagar), and Chandrakant Dilip Salve (24, resident of Mukundwadi). During the operation, officers seized swords and knives. Additional officers included Sanjay Gawande, Vijay Bhanuse, Shyam Adhe, Krishna Gayke, and Somnath Dukle.