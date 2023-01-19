Police nab chain snatcher in 12 hours

Aurangabad

A chain snatcher snatched chain of a woman going with her family members in Bajrang Chowk. City Chowk police on Thursday arrested the hardcore thief on the police record within 12 hours of the incident, said senior PI Ashok Giri. The accussed has been identified as Shaikh Shoaib Shaikh Amin (28, Motikaranja) The police have seized the stolen chain from him. A chain of a woman walking with family members on January 16 at around 10.15 pm.

PI Giri received the information that Shoaib snatched the chain. Accordingly, the police team including PSI Rohit Gangurde, Munir Pathan, Shahed Patel, Sohel Pathan and Abhijeet Gaikwad laid a trap in Motikaranja area. Shoaib came on a motorcycle (MH 20 FX 6488) and the police team nabbed him. He confessed that he sold the chain to a goldsmith. The police have seized the chain and the motorcycle.

22 mobile phones stolen

In all, 3 cases are already registered against Shoaib in various police stations. He has handed over 22 stolen mobile phones to the police and also confessed that he has snatched chain on two occasions.