Police nab thief absconding for last six years

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The Osmanpura police have arrested a youth, who was wanted in a case of stealing Rs 8,000 from the cloth shop where he was working, six years ago. The police have filed the charge sheet in court. The name of the accused is Azhar Khan Azad

Khan (25, Heenanagar-Chikalthana).

Police said, " The accused Azhar along with his two friends Amer Khan and Syed Sameer was working in cloth shop situated at Peer Bazaar in 2016. The trio succeeded in stealing Rs 8,000 from the cash drawer. The complaint was lodged by Rohit Lalchand Vijaywargi with Osmanpura police station.

Earlier, the police arrested Amer and Sameer and have recovered the stolen money from them. However, Azhar was absconding since then. Meanwhile, the police, on Tuesday, came to know that he has arrived at his home. Acting upon the information, under the guidance of the police inspector Geeta Bagwade, the team

comprising PSI Pravin Wagh, Vinod Abuj, Lande Patil and Sandeep Dharme laid a trap and nabbed him.