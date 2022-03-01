Police nab three youths creating ruckus at Champa Chowk

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 1:

The City Chowk police have arrested three youths wanted in the case of threatening shopkeepers at Champa Chowk to close their shops on the point of swords and damaging glass panes of rickshaws and cars on February 24 between 8 pm and 8.30 pm. The police have arrested them on Monday night.

The names of the accused are Shaikh Ashfaq Shaikh Isaac (20), Shaikh Mushtaq Shaikh Isaac (25), and Shahrukh Rahematullah Khan (24, all residents of Shah Bazaar). Meanwhile, the police have launched a search to nab the two others, who are at large.

Police said, " The accused Ashfaq and Azeem were having swords in their hands and with the help of trio they were forcing the shopkeepers to close their units. They also threw stones and damaged the glass panes of cars and autorickshaws. The police registered the case. The police formed two squads to search for them. Acting on the

tip-off, the police raided Ashfaq's house on Monday at 11.15 am. He ran towards the terrace and tried to escape by jumping, but police chased him from one terrace to another and arrested him. He also tried to hit his head with a brick. Later on, the other two accused were also arrested."

Under the guidance of police inspector Ashok Giri and Ashok Bhandare, the action was taken by assistant PI Syed Mohsin, PSI Rohit Gangurde, head constable Vilas Kale, Shaikh Shakil, Sanjay Nand, Sandeep Tayade, Shaikh Gaffar, Majeed Patel, Deshraj More, Abhijeet Gaikwad and Santosh Sankpal.

All the accused are drug addicts. Earlier, they had created a nuisance in the Jinsi area and had also damaged several vehicles. This encouraged them to repeat the incident at Champa Chowk. The main accused Ashfaq was in jail in connection with a murder case and has been released on bail recently.