Police nabs notorious goon turned active drug-peddler

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Crime Branch police has arrested an hardcore record criminal, Ajay Ramesh Wahul alias Ajay Thakur (Satara), who is booked in 38 serious crimes like looting, thefts, rapes, attempt to murder etc at different police stations, on Saturday.

Ajay after undergoing punishment under MPDA was released from the jail a few months ago. As soon as he came out of the jail, he started selling drugs and narcotics. The cops kept a strict vigil on his movement and caught him red-handed with 300 pills.

Earlier, in the month of October, Ajay tried to forcibly take over the possession of a house situated in front of his house. He entered the house at 4 am and threw the belongings out and threatened the family members staying in it to vacate the possession.

Prior to it, he also attempted to murder a customer in one hotel by waging an attack on him. In the meantime, the police got a tip that Ajay is an active agent in the drugs market. The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad comprising assistant police inspector Sudhir Wagh and PSI Vishal Bodkhe kept an eye on him for the past two days. In the meantime, the cops Prakash Dongre and team got a tip that a stock of pills had been delivered to Ajay on Friday. Hence the cops raided the house and seized 300 pills. Satara police have registered a case against him.

On criminal record since 2009

Ajay has been active in the crime world since he was a minor. He committed a crime and came on the police record for the first time in 2009. Later on, he got engaged in narcotics selling. He was not being trapped in the police net as he would collect money at one spot and deliver the drugs at another spot. In 2021, he was also booked for raping a minor girl. Two days ago, he along with other goons had a party after a notorious criminal of Begumpura, Teja, got released from the jail, said the police sources.