Police nabs tempo thieves within 24 hours

Aurangabad, April 11:

The rural police deserves an applaud for arresting two vehicle thieves and seizing stolen tempo from their possession, within 24 hours, of the theft incident.

The names of thieves are Santosh Bhagwan Gangtire and Santosh Namdeo Sanap (both residents of Dusarbeed-Buldhana).

The complainant Vikram Ganesh Lembhe (of Sawangi-Harsul) stated that he has parked his tempo (MH 20 EL 9221) in front of his house on April 8 night. The unidentified thieves stole away the vehicle during midnight hours. He lodged the complaint with Phulambri police station on April 9.

During the investigation, the cops came to know that the stolen tempo is in Dusarbeed. Later on, the police sent a team for further investigation. The cops learnt that the tempo was stolen by Gangtire and Sanap. The accused were trying to re-paint the tempo, but their plan was foiled, when the police trapped them.

Under the guidance of probationary deputy superitendent of police (DySP) Pankaj Atulkar, the action was taken by assistant police inspector Bansode and head constable A D Pachange. Police fear the gang would be involved in many such vehicles lifting cases using the same modus operandi, in past.