Police officer murdered, body buried near home

A shocking incident emerged in Balhegaon, Vaijapur Taluka, where a police constable at Devgaon Rangari, was brutally murdered and buried near his home. Divekar had visited his native village on January 2; contact was lost afterward.

The deceased officer has been identified as Nanasaheb Ramji Divekar (53).

According to information received, he was on duty until January 1. Afterward, he visited his native village, Balhegaon, to meet his father. Divekar was active on social media until the morning of January 2, after which all contact was lost. After two days, his son approached the village sarpanch, who confirmed Divekar’s whereabouts were unknown. Shiur police searched the house, found his mobile under the bed, and discovered freshly dug soil in the yard. Around 6:30 PM, the buried body was recovered under heavy police deployment. Police officials, including SP Dr Vinay kumar Rathod and SDPO Bhagwat Funde, inspected the site. Three relatives were taken into custody due to discrepancies in statements. Investigation is ongoing to determine whether the murder stemmed from a family dispute or other motives. The body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem, with case filing continuing late into the night.