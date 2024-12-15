Police Officers shine at MahaMarathon

Police officers and personnel from city and rural departments, along with SRPF jawans, participated in large numbers in the MahaMarathon. After completing the 10 km and 21 km runs, they celebrated with energetic dances to popular songs before the prize distribution.

In the Lokmat MahaMarathon, participants included SP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar and senior PI from the city police force such as Sandeep Gurme, Avinash Aghav, Ashok Bhandare, Atul Yerme and Tathe. API Kashinath Mahadule, Hareshwar Ghuge, Sunil Karhale and PSI Vishal Bodkhe and Ashok Avchar were also present. Hundreds of police personnel joined the marathon, celebrating with joyful dances at the prize distribution ground after completing the event.

(Photo of police officers celebrating included)